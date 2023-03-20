South Shields stabbings: Two men in hospital
Two men were stabbed in an attack in South Tyneside.
Northumbria Police said its officers were called to a report of a disturbance in South Shields' Ocean Road at 00:40 GMT.
Both men were treated at the scene before being taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and the force said a cordon remained in place while officers conducted an investigation.
