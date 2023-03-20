Ocean Beach fairground worker suffers head injuries in accident
- Published
A fairground worker is in a critical condition in hospital after an accident at a Tyneside amusement park.
The 52-year-old man suffered head injuries at Ocean Beach in South Shields shortly after midday on Sunday.
He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, Northumbria Police said, with an area of the fairground cordoned off by investigators.
The force added it was working with the Health and Safety Executive to establish what had happened.
