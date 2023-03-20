Investigation after man dies in Horden street
- Published
An investigation is under way following the death of a man in a County Durham street.
Emergency services were called to the Handley Street area of Horden at about 11:30 GMT on Sunday.
Forensics officers were seen working from a tent put up in the road beside a DPD delivery van.
Durham Police said another man had been arrested as part of the investigation but have not revealed what offence he was suspected of committing.
Det Ch Insp Craig Rudd said the probe was in its early stages with officers working to establish the circumstances.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.