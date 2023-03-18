North Shields theatre 'saddened' to close as talks fail
- Published
A charity which runs a theatre, café and bar has said it is "saddened" to be closing ahead of a council's redevelopment plan.
The Exchange Theatre charity in North Shields said it had failed to reach an agreement over the use of the site, owned by North Tyneside Council.
The council said the theatre will reopen with a new operator as part of "ambitious plans" to develop the town.
It will close for up to four weeks from 17 April, while it undergoes a refit.
Based at the Grade II-listed, Saville Exchange building for the last seven years, the charity hosted "high quality shows" and held free events for the community.
Toby Bridges, chair of the board at the charity, said it had managed to "open up the arts to be accessible" and not just to "one section of society".
Future unclear
He said it had formed a space to inspire future generations through arts, and somewhere people could feel positive.
However, the charity said it would be vacating the site after talks had failed over the continued use of the auditorium - or other spaces - to keep its activities going.
A spokesperson said: "We have been instructed by North Tyneside Council, who own the building, that they have appointed a preferred provider to be a new long-term leaseholder for the Saville Exchange building.
"So, it is with sadness that we are preparing to leave the building."
It said it had welcomed hundreds of artists, singers, musicians and theatre companies across a series of productions, events and exhibitions.
The spokesperson added: "The Exchange Theatre has been a unique venue, providing a space for culture within North Tyneside supporting creatives and championing accessibility within the arts.
"We want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank every individual, artist, patron, volunteer and promoter who have freely and generously donated their time, creativity, expertise, money, equipment and art to The Exchange Theatre throughout its varied history".
'Current operator not successful'
However, the council said the group had not been successful in its open tender process to find an operator.
It is understood that existing staff will be offered the opportunity to continue their employment.
John Sparkes, director of regeneration and economic development at North Tyneside Council, said the building is "central" to delivering its plans to create a vibrant "Cultural Quarter" in the town.
He said: "We recently went to the market to identify an operator through an open tender process.
"Unfortunately, the current operator was not successful, and through the Council's Strategic Property Group a new operator has been identified".
Mr Sparkes said the new operators were prepared to invest significantly in the building and to support the council's " wider ambitions for the town centre".
"We'll be working closely with the new operator on the transfer of the building and look forward to seeing this cultural landmark flourish in the future", he added.
