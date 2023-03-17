First new Tyne and Wear Metro train officially unveiled
The first new train for the Tyne and Wear Metro has been officially unveiled.
The new Stadler Class 555 was made in Switzerland and Metro operator Nexus is set to receive another 44 by 2025.
Bosses said it would be "more reliable" than the current trains and "less prone to breakdowns", although previously promised on-board wi-fi will not be available.
Nexus said the new train would not be in operation until the end of the year.
The train was unveiled at a celebration event at the Metro's Gosforth depot on Friday.
Nexus said the new train would feel "space age" compared to the current stock which has been running for more than 40 years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
They have onboard batteries that mean they can keep moving in the event of an overhead line failure as well as air-conditioning and USB charging points.
The seating layout has also been changed following the style of the London Underground and each door has an automatic sliding step at every door to allow "seamless boarding" for passengers using wheelchairs, pushchairs and bikes.
Each train is fitted with 42 CCTV cameras which can be monitored live from the driver's cabin, which it is hoped will help combat antisocial behaviour.
Nexus' managing director, Martin Kearney, said: "These trains are the real gamechanger. This is all about our customers and about the future. They are the first big step for the future of transport in the North East."
