Cinema to be rebuilt 14 miles away at Beamish Museum
- Published
A once-iconic cinema is being rebuilt at Beamish Museum more than 14 miles from its original location.
The Grand Cinema from Ryhope, Sunderland, is among three buildings being pieced back together at the museum near Stanley, County Durham.
They will all form part of the museum's new 1950s town, which opened to the public last year.
Visitors will feel they are "in magic land", said Bill Mather, who worked at the cinema in its heyday.
Work on the cinema, an electrical shop and a toy shop on the museum's Front Street terrace started this week.
Donated by Angela and Garry Hepple, the cinema will include a number of the building's original elements and features.
Mr Mather, who was a trainee projectionist at the cinema from 1950 to 1955, said visitors will flock to the museum to see it.
He said: "You're going to have thousands of people who have never seen a cinema of the 50s who are going to be coming just to see what it's like".
Once opened to visitors next year, the museum will preview short features and a number of feature-length films.
Nearby, an electrical store named A Reece Ltd will showcase the "latest" technology from the 1950s.
Meanwhile, a toy shop and newsagent will show what life was like for children growing up in the same era.
Following a public vote from those on Teesside, it will be named after the popular Romer Parrish toy shop in Middlesbrough.
"We can't wait to welcome visitors to experience a trip to the cinema and discover popular toys and the latest in 1950s technology in the shops," said Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish's Chief Executive.
"There is so much to look forward to, with the completion of our 1950s town and work on the expansion of our Georgian area, including self-catering cottages and a tavern which will be starting soon.
"This is a very exciting time for the museum and we are extremely grateful to our visitors, staff, volunteers, funders and partners for their support."
It comes as a number of new additions have opened at the museum in recent years including the Northern General Transport Bus Depot and a recreation of artist Norman Cornish's house.
Last year, Coronation Park and Recreation Ground opened alongside a replica of Leasingthorne Colliery Welfare Hall and Community Centre.
