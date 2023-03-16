South Shields teen sings with Tom Grennan on stage in Newcastle
A teenager said his "heart was pounding" and "mind was blown" when chart-topper Tom Grennan invited him to join him on stage to sing.
Joseph Meston, 18, from South Shields, said he would "try his luck" and make a sign saying "Can I sing Remind Me with you?" ahead of Tuesday's Newcastle gig.
Afterwards Grennan told the crowd: "This geezer's better than me."
Joseph, who is in a band, since had a university interview to study music and showed the panel the video.
He said he showed the lecturers at Newcastle University the clip from the concert from the 11,000-capacity Utilita Arena when he was before them on Wednesday.
"They didn't know about it," he said.
"So it was something different I could tell them during the interview."
This guy smashed it 🫶🏻 COME ON THE TOON! 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/XqVe9lwiFm— Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) March 15, 2023
Joseph, who is studying for A-levels in music, maths and English language at Harton Sixth Form, said he decided to make a sign, after spotting on social media the singer had previously invited fans on to the stage at other dates on his What Ifs & Maybes tour.
He said he made the sign at college at break-time, prompting a few laughs from his fellow students and teachers, but he thought it was worth a shot although "no-one expected anything would happen".
Since his performance on Tuesday night, Joseph, who went to the gig with his 15-year-old brother and 20-year-old sister, said his family "had been going insane" and a few of his teachers had emailed to congratulate him.
"Everyone has been just as excited as me," he added.
"I've been such a big fan for a few years and I couldn't believe it."
Joseph, a singer and guitarist in a modern rock band called Slate Label, said: "Tom is one of my heroes and performing somewhere like the Utilita Arena in Newcastle is the dream, previously I'd set my sights on somewhere smaller like the O2 in the city but now I've had a taste of it - I want it even more."
His next gig will be in Gateshead with Slate Label next month.
