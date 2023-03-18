County Durham bus lane cameras prompt hundreds of fines
Hundreds of fines have been handed out in the first year of camera-controlled bus lanes in County Durham.
Cameras were installed in Coxhoe and Framwellgate Moor, near Durham, after years of concerns from residents.
A Freedom of Information request, submitted by the BBC, revealed drivers had been caught between them 1,921 times since September 2021.
Durham County Council said the fines appeared to be "proving successful" in deterring misuse.
Almost £52,000 has been generated in income from Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) from both cameras.
The cameras, which were first installed in September 2021, were added to the existing bus lane at Cornforth Lane, Coxhoe.
It followed concerns from people living nearby - and parents with children at the nearby primary school - that cars were ignoring restrictions.
Since then, 820 PCNs had been issued with £20,913 raised in income.
Cameras were also added to the existing bus lane at Front Street in Framwellgate Moor after similar concerns in January last year.
Residents said drivers were ignoring the lane, near the former Salutation Pub, often delaying buses on the major route into the city.
Since coming into force in the same month, a total of 1,101 PCNs had been issued with £31,048 raised through fines.
Improve road safety
The county council said the introduction of two camera-enforced bus lanes had been a positive step in dealing with concerns.
"This is helping to improve road safety and increase the reliability of bus services and passenger journey times as well as addressing the concerns of residents and road users," Dave Lewin, from the council, said.
Mr Lewin, who is strategic traffic manager, said the income generated from the cameras was being reinvested in the county's road network and providing subsidised transport.
He suggested that while there were no immediate plans to install cameras anywhere else, this had not been ruled out.
The officer said such measures would be considered on roads where it "presents itself as the most suitable method of reducing road safety concerns".
He added the council was working closely with Durham Police to improve road safety.
