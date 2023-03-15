Metro timetable cuts due to reliability woes, email reveals
- Published
A lack of working trains is the true reason behind cuts to Tyne and Wear Metro services, a leaked email has revealed.
It was announced last week that some rush-hour services were being removed from the timetable.
Operator Nexus had said it was because passenger demand was lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic due to people working from home.
It now says it is "sensible" to move away from a timetable it cannot meet.
The move has seen some services between Pelaw and Monkseaton stations withdrawn between 07:00 and 09:00 and from 16:00 to 18:00.
In an email to Nexus stakeholders, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, managing director Martin Kearney said the Metro's 40-year-old fleet was "struggling as it operates beyond its expected lifespan".
The trains are due to be replaced by 2025.
'Lack of trains'
Mr Kearney conceded that his company had "been unable to provide a reliable service for some time due to the lack of available Metro trains".
He wrote: "We are working very closely with our partners Stadler to improve current reliability and make more trains available, but we do understand the challenge it is up against working with an aged fleet and accommodating old and new trains side-by-side in one depot.
"It makes sense to temporarily remove these extra peak services from the advertised timetable during the fleet transition, yet still operate them when Metro fleet availability allows and capacity requires interventions."
Nexus said it had been "frank with customers about the challenge that we and Stadler face keeping the old fleet going".
Responding last week to the cuts, Sort Out The Metro campaigner Kevin Dickinson said reduced train services coupled with significant cuts to buses over the last year was "like we have gone back 50 years in terms of passenger service".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.