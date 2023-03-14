Tributes after Morpeth crash kills two teenagers
The families of two teenage friends who died in a crash have said their lives "will be changed forever".
Mikey Easton, 16, and Riley Hedley, 17, died at the scene on the A196, near Coopies Way in Morpeth, Northumberland.
An investigation is under way into the cause of the crash, which happened at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday.
"They could have been brothers, they were a fun-loving duo that lit up every room," their families said in a joint statement.
"We are heartbroken beyond words. Both our families have had their worlds turned upside down.
"No news has ever devastated us more. Our lives will be changed forever and there will never be a day that goes by that we won't miss them with all our hearts."
An online fundraiser set up to support both families with their funeral costs has seen more than £5,300 raised in just under 48 hours.
The families said they had taken a "huge amount of comfort in the kindness" shown by their family and friends.
"They were two boys who made a loving and lasting impact on everybody they met and were loved by all," they said.
"We also want thank neighbours and local businesses for their kindness - the whole community has rallied behind us and we're so full of gratitude."
Shortly after the crash, floral tributes were left at the scene along with handwritten messages.
Northumbria Police said both families were being supported by officers and urged anyone with information to come forward.
