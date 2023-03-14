Family of injured former footballer John MacPhail asks fans to help
The family of a former footballer who suffered life-changing injuries when he fell down stairs 15 months ago hopes fans can help get him home.
John MacPhail, who suffered a brain injury in the fall at his home, has been receiving treatment at a neurology rehabilitation centre in Newcastle.
His family is raising money to pay for adaptations to his Teesside home.
A collection for the former Sunderland and Sheffield United player will be held as the teams meet on Wednesday.
Mr MacPhail's daughter Rebecca Hutcheson told BBC Radio Newcastle the family needed to raise £30,000 to complete work on an extension to the family home in Ingleby Barwick.
"Dad still lives in the North East, still in the same home they were in when he played for Sunderland and it's not fit for purpose for him, but it's where he wants to be and where we want him to be," she said.
"The works to adapt his home are under way and any support from Sunderland and Sheffield United fans on Wednesday will be so much appreciated.
"Like everything it's very expensive - all the materials have gone up two to three-fold."
Mrs Hutcheson praised fans for being "exceptionally generous" in helping to raise more than £24,400 towards the target and said the collection at the Stadium of Light was a final push and a celebration of his playing careers at both clubs.
He wore the number five shirt with the Blades from 1978-1983 and then again with the Black Cats from 1987-1990. His family is encouraging fans to show their support for him with cheering and applause on the fifth minute of the game.
He also played for Dundee, York City, Bristol City and Hartlepool, where he was appointed player manager from 1993-1994.
