Consett incinerator appeal ruling delayed
- Published
A decision on a proposal for a controversial waste incinerator in County Durham has been delayed.
Durham County Council had refused permission for the energy-from-waste facility at the site of a former steelworks in Consett.
However, a public inquiry was held last year after developer Project Genesis appealed.
The outcome was due to be announced on Wednesday but will now be delivered by 26 April.
The proposed Hownsgill Energy Centre, with a 160ft-high (50m) chimney stack, would process up to 60,000 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste per year.
Campaigners opposed to the scheme fear it would be a danger to health and 3,500 objections were sent to Durham County Council.
The authority said the facility would cause cumulative harm and worsen views of a "predominantly rural and attractive landscape".
At the inquiry, it said the plans would significantly affect the landscape with "three unusually tall structures of industrial character" which would be "visually dominant".
The reason for the delay to the inquiry's judgement is unclear, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Consett North councillor Alex Watson, who has been involved with Project Genesis since it was launched in 1994, continues to support the plans.
Speaking in December, he said: "There's no toxic emissions, smells or noise and the council recommended to refuse it on account of the chimney.
"It's crazy, I've never been happy that it was refused in the first place."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.