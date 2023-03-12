Morpeth crash: Two teenagers die in collision
- Published
Two teenage boys have died in a collision in the Morpeth area.
Emergency crews were called to the A196 near Coopies Way at about 00:40 GMT.
The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger died at the scene. An investigation has been started by Northumbria Police.
The force said both of the boys' families were being supported by officers. Police urged witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Craig Bartle of Northumbria Police's motor patrols department said the incident was "incredibly tragic".
The two young men "had their whole lives ahead of them" he added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.