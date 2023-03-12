Newcastle mums affected by suicide start memorial quilt
- Published
Two bereaved mothers from Newcastle are creating a memorial quilt to remember their loved ones and to start conversations about suicide.
Tracey Beadle and Suzanne Howes, who have both lost children to suicide, have started the project, which will be displayed on a tour of the North East.
The idea was inspired by a Yorkshire group who came together to make a quilt.
The quilt is due to go on display on 11 November.
Ms Beadle has started work on the North East Speak Their Name Suicide Memorial Quilt.
Her two children - daughter Quinn and son Dyllon - took their own lives less than 12 months apart in 2018 and 2019.
The family opened Quinn's Retreat in 2020, a static caravan that offers breaks to those that have been similarly bereaved.
A misconduct hearing in January saw the paramedic who was called to tend to 17-year-old Quinn struck off.
Ms Beadle has now set out to bring bereaved families together by making the suicide memorial quilt.
"Everyone has a square of fabric," she said.
"They can do whatever they want - draw something, print a picture, sow something - to represent your loved one you've lost to suicide.
"It seemed like a massive thing to do, we've had to split it down to little pieces.
"Once we have all the squares, they'll get sent away and made into this beautiful quilt.
"We hope this will bring up conversations around suicide and grief. We think it'll be healing for people."
Ms Howes lost her 17-year-old son Samuel in 2020.
"Your life becomes about their death," she said.
"This is about giving people hope.
"I'm now thinking about what square he would have and suddenly I'm thinking about positive things - like the colours he loved. It put a smile on my face.
"People don't have to have craft skills. We want to provide people with a means to honour their loved ones."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.