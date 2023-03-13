Tyne and Wear Fire Service boss announces retirement
- Published
After 26 years, the most senior firefighter in Tyne and Wear has announced he will retire.
Chief fire officer Chris Lowther says he intends to step down from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) this year.
Born in Gateshead, Mr Lowther first joined the service in 1997 and spent his entire career in the region.
He will stay in the job until a replacement is appointed and retire no later than October, TWFRS said.
Mr Lowther said he was "proud" to have been appointed as chief fire officer in 2017.
'So proud'
"I firmly believe this is the best fire and rescue service in the country and that has everything to do with the people who work here.
"Their commitment to creating the safest community is evident every single day and I'm so proud to have worked here for 26 years," he said.
His Majesty's Inspectorate for Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services rated TWFRS as good following two inspections which Mr Lowther oversaw.
Chairperson of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority, councillor Phil Tye, paid tribute to the departing chief fire officer.
"I know I speak for every single member of the Fire Authority in my praise for Chris.
"He always has the welfare and wellbeing of the staff he leads in mind and an outlook of what is best for the communities that he has grown up and lives in and has served for over 26 years.
"As we now start the search for our next chief fire officer, I offer both my personal thanks and that of the Fire Authority for all that Chris has done and achieved and I have no doubt we will mark that in due course."
