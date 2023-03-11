Peak Metros reduced as more work from home - Nexus
The number of Metro trains running at peak commuter times has been slashed due to more people working from home, transport bosses have said.
The reduction in extra rush-hour services has been put down to a lack of demand after the pandemic.
A passenger group has criticised the move and warned the cuts would leave trains around Newcastle city centre more crowded.
Operator Nexus said it would mean a "more reliable" service.
It announced on Friday that removing the Pelaw to Monkseaton trains would mean a service running through central Newcastle every six minutes, and every 12 minutes on the outer parts of the network.
Spares would be brought into use when needed or if another broke down, something which Nexus admitted was "happening more" as its current fleet approaches the end of its life.
They are due to be replaced by a £362m fleet from the autumn, which feature linear seating and air conditioning.
"More people work from home these days so the traditional rush hour is not as busy as it used to be, particularly on Mondays and Fridays," said Nexus' customer services director, Huw Lewis.
"To reflect this we have decided to withdraw some extra peak services that run between Pelaw and Monkseaton stations between 7am and 9am and then again between 4pm and 6pm."
It is understood the peak service would not be restored once the new trains are running - though frequency would be upped to one every five minutes through central Newcastle and every 10 minutes elsewhere.
Kevin Dickinson, from the Sort Out The Metro passenger group, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that reduced services coupled with significant cuts to bus routes was "like we have gone back 50 years in terms of passenger service".
"Inevitably, this will lead to more cars on the road, more pollution and reduce the ability of the North East to attract businesses based in a mobile workforce," he said.
