Birtley bowling pavilion destroyed by 'mindless criminality'
A bowling pavilion which had been broken into several times has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
Fire crews found Birtley Bowling Welfare Pavilion engulfed by flames on Wednesday at 22:30 GMT.
There were three previous attacks on the building in which windows, doors, furniture and toilets were damaged.
Police say they are linking the suspected arson attack and the break-ins in February, which they described as "mindless criminality".
Insp Kev Ashurst from Northumbria Police said: "This is absolutely appalling and we will rest at nothing to ensure those responsible are rightly identified, arrested and put before the courts.
"Inquiries have been ongoing ever since the spate of vandalism last month, and this week's attack is the latest in a line of mindless criminality committed at the premises."
The damage caused at the site in Ravensworth Road has been described by the fire service as "irreparable".
Paul Thompson, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, added: "It's such a shame that the bowling pavilion has been targeted but we will continue to work with Northumbria Police and Gateshead Council to ensure the site is safe."
