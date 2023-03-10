Schools closed and roads impassable by snow
Dozens of schools have been closed and roads made impassable by heavy snowfall in the North East and Cumbria.
An amber warning for snow and ice was in force across the Pennines overnight until midday on Friday while a yellow warning for the region is in place until 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
About 40 schools were closed in County Durham while seven were shut in Cumbria amid "treacherous" conditions.
The A66 between Brough and Bowes was also closed.
Cumbria Police said there were reports a number of vehicles had become stuck while trying to use alternative routes crossing between County Durham and Cumbria, while one woman told the BBC of her gratitude for a gritter driver who helped her near Bishop Auckland.
It wasn’t so bad that they needed the snow blower on the A66. But the road is closed and still being cleared. Lorry and car drivers wait hopefully at the snow gates @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/bjQBReXwPd— Danny Savage (@dannysavage) March 10, 2023
The Met Office said its yellow waring meant ice was "likely to be a hazard where snow had fallen overnight" and there could be "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces".
Away from disruption, many people have been out and about enjoying the wintery flurry with some using the slopes below the Angel of the North at Gateshead for sledging.
Staff and volunteers cleared paths at Beamish Museum near Stanley to ensure the site could open to visitors.
Thanks to our hardworking staff, who've been up early to clear snow from the museum footpaths, we're open as normal today! (10/03/23)— Beamish Museum (@Beamish_Museum) March 10, 2023
Doesn't look like it was all graft though... as a new member of staff has appeared outside of the park since we last walked past this morning😂 pic.twitter.com/VHrZWG2BZR
