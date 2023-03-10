Schools closed and roads impassable by snow

A lorry drives in falling snow past a row of houses
Driving conditions were treacherous across much of the area as seen in Lanchester, County Durham

Dozens of schools have been closed and roads made impassable by heavy snowfall in the North East and Cumbria.

An amber warning for snow and ice was in force across the Pennines overnight until midday on Friday while a yellow warning for the region is in place until 10:00 GMT on Saturday.

About 40 schools were closed in County Durham while seven were shut in Cumbria amid "treacherous" conditions.

The A66 between Brough and Bowes was also closed.

PA Media/Owen Humphreys
Away from disruption some people have been enjoying the snow

Cumbria Police said there were reports a number of vehicles had become stuck while trying to use alternative routes crossing between County Durham and Cumbria, while one woman told the BBC of her gratitude for a gritter driver who helped her near Bishop Auckland.

Skip twitter post by Danny Savage
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

The Met Office said its yellow waring meant ice was "likely to be a hazard where snow had fallen overnight" and there could be "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces".

Away from disruption, many people have been out and about enjoying the wintery flurry with some using the slopes below the Angel of the North at Gateshead for sledging.

PA Media/Owen Humphreys
Snow covered large swathes of the North East and Cumbria

Staff and volunteers cleared paths at Beamish Museum near Stanley to ensure the site could open to visitors.

Skip twitter post 2 by Beamish Museum
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
PA Media/Owen Humphreys
A yellow warning for ice is in place until Saturday morning
PA Media/Owen Humphreys
The weather did not stop people and pets going for a walk in Tow Law, County Durham
PA Media/Owen Humphreys
Clear ups were under way around the region

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story