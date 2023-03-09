North East county lines crackdown results in 147 arrests
A crackdown on North East county lines gangs saw 147 people arrested and drugs with a street value of £300,000 seized in a week-long operation.
Forces across the country took action to break up criminal gangs using young and vulnerable people to deal drugs.
Northumbria Police made 105 arrests, Cleveland officers recovered £160,000 of drugs while cocaine worth £82,000 was seized by Durham Constabulary.
The three forces say the action sends out a clear message to criminals.
Durham Constabulary said 11 children had been removed from harm, 19 people were arrested and 11 vehicles seized by its officers.
In Cleveland, 24 people were detained as part of the "county lines intensification week" which began on 27 February.
Ch Insp Jon Tapper from Cleveland Police said: "Through proactive policing operations and a renewed drive on raising awareness of these issues, we are determined to bring to justice those seeking to exploit others by forcing them into a criminal lifestyle."
Durham Constabulary said it would work to ensure the 11 children it had safeguarded would "receive the help and support they need".
Ch Insp Dave Williams said: "I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about young or vulnerable people becoming involved in illegal drug activity to come forward and speak to us - information from our communities is key to enable us to take action against this type of crime."
There is additional concern poverty is putting some children at risk of exploitation.
Geoff Barton from the Association of School and College Leaders said: "There is an issue around young people essentially being bribed not just with money but with food now, so they will be give a hamburger and chips in order to carry drugs across town."
