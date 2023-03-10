Morpeth woodland closed off as potential human bones found

Police officers and a police car at the scene
Officers were called on Thursday afternoon following the discovery

An investigation is under way after the discovery of what could be human bones amongst woodland in Northumberland.

Police were called to an area near Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth, shortly before 15:00 GMT on Thursday. The site has been cordoned off.

Officers remain at the scene as they carry out inquires, with no further information released.

"Anyone with any concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

It has also appealed for people with information to come forward.

Police tape cordons off part inside the woodland

