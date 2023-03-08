HMP Northumberland: Prison violence declines but some concerns remain
An inspection of a resettlement prison has found it to be "settled and reasonably decent" but said staff shortages were a "concern".
High levels of violence and drugs were highlighted by a previous inspection at HMP Northumberland in November 2017.
A report by Panorama six months earlier had found widespread drug use, lack of control and a hole in a security fence.
The latest inspection found violence had "declined considerably" and prisoners said they felt safer.
The category C facility, near Acklington, which houses 1,335 prisoners was inspected between August and September last year.
Inspectors said it was "concerning" that in the past five years, six prisoners had taken their own lives, which was higher than at similar prisons.
It found HMP Northumberland did not have a robust approach to suicide and self-harm.
'Lost its way'
As a resettlement prison offering training and work, inspectors said they were disappointed such provision "was lacking", with staff shortages and levels of absenteeism having "severely impacted" on its ability to fulfil its aims.
Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said the prison had "lost its way" in rehabilitation and release planning.
He added staff shortages had affected what activities prisoners could do, with too many being locked in their cell for most of the day.
Unemployed prisoners, who made up a fifth of the total population, only had two hours out of their cells, although prisoners who had "purposeful activity" had about seven hours a day unlocked.
Ofsted said the overall quality of education, skills, and work activity "required improvement".
Mr Taylor concluded that leaders at HMP Northumberland must focus on "defining and delivering the prison's core rehabilitative mission and ensuring the entire staff complement were committed to this endeavour".
