Blyth stabbing: James Rutherford jailed for Gary Wilkie murder
- Published
A man who murdered his brother by stabbing him in the street has been jailed for 17-and-a-half years.
James Rutherford, 35, previously pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to the murder of Gary Wilkie, 46, in Blyth on 2 August.
Mr Wilkie died a short time after being found seriously wounded in the Northumberland town in the early hours of the morning.
Rutherford was sentenced to life with a minimum term.
Det Insp David Johnson of Northumbria Police previously said the case illustrated "the irreversible and devastating consequences of carrying a knife".
Rutherford was jailed on 28 February but reporting of the sentence was delayed by a court order.
