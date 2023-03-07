Petr Priessnitz search: Foreign hunt for 'very dangerous' attacker
- Published
An international arrest warrant has been requested for a man police said was "extremely dangerous" who stamped on a woman's face.
Petr Priessnitz was jailed for 10 years and two months in his absence for the "sickening" attack in September 2020.
The 30-year-old lured two vulnerable women to Newcastle Railway Station car park before assaulting one of them.
The victim, who did not know Priessnitz and has since died of unrelated causes, had her teeth smashed and nose broken.
Priessnitz had previously pleaded guilty to ABH and GBH after the assault, during which the victim was attacked until she lost consciousness.
He was sentenced in his absence at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.
'Mentally scarred'
Police have not revealed any further details about where Priessnitz could be.
Det Supt Graham Marshall-Batey, of British Transport Police, said the women had been left "mentally scarred".
"Priessnitz's continued attempts to escape justice demonstrate that, despite pleading guilty to the offences, he has not a shred of remorse," the investigating officer said.
"But I have a message for him - Priessnitz, you can't run forever and we will ensure you face justice for your actions.
"Priessnitz is an extremely dangerous individual and the fact that he will soon be behind bars makes Newcastle a safer place."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.