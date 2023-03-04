Manchester Arena inquiry: Victim's family 'will never move on'
Published
The mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack says her family "will never move on".
Philip Tron, 32, died when collecting his girlfriend's daughter who had been attending a concert at the arena.
An inquiry which reported on Thursday found MI5 missed a significant chance to take action that might have stopped the 2017 bombing.
His mother, Julie Tron, from Gateshead, said she was "unimpressed" with the findings and would "keep fighting".
Twenty-two people died and hundreds were injured when Salman Abedi detonated his homemade device in the foyer of Manchester Arena as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Philip had travelled to Manchester from Gateshead with his mother, his girlfriend Deborah Hutchinson, and her children.
He was killed alongside Deborah's daughter Courtney Boyle.
Ms Tron said she had been in a nearby car park on the "horrible, horrible night".
"We were just talking, having a bit of a laugh," she said.
"Then all of a sudden - there was this terrific bang.
"It could be a train, it could be a speaker, could be anything. You just want to push it out of your head and try to think of the good."
Ms Tron previously said she felt angry with the amount of time injured people had to wait for ambulances.
Ms Tron described her son as "a little guy with a big heart" who "loved a joke".
"I don't think we've got justice," she added.
"There's still nobody taking account... I wasn't impressed [with the inquiry].
"People say that's a closed book now. I say no, it's just another chapter."
