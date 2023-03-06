Northumberland Line expected to open in summer 2024
A £160m passenger rail line which shut in the 1960s is set to reopen next year with six new stations.
The 18-mile Northumberland Line - between Newcastle and Ashington - will open in summer 2024, ministers said.
The county council welcomed the news and said building work on the line had created more than 100 jobs.
Half-hourly services are set for the line, also stopping at Blyth, Bebside, Bedlington, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park Metro station.
The line will also reduce journey time between Newcastle and Ashington from 70 minutes to 35, the Department of Transport said.
'Better connect people'
The project is part of the government's Restoring Your Railways scheme, which has been reinstating local services and restoring closed stations and railway lines that were axed in the Beeching cuts in 1963.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "Communities in Northumberland can get ready for regular train services that will better connect people to jobs, education and opportunities while growing our economy.
"Restoring lost railway connections will drive tourism, boost local business opportunities and encourage investment across our regions."
Matt Rice, Network Rail's north and east route director said: "This is hugely welcome news as we get closer to delivering a transformed railway which will support the reintroduction of regular passenger trains and connect communities in Northumberland and Newcastle."
