Setback-hit Newcastle Grainger Market roof revamp completed
The renovation of a 19th Century market roof has been completed - three years after it was due to be finished.
Newcastle's Grainger Market roof revamp was due to be finished in March 2020, but was hit by a £1.9m funding shortfall, Newcastle City Council said.
A spokesman thanked traders and customers for their patience.
He also said the council would be consulting traders on how to spend £7m in government Levelling Up money to improve the market further.
As well as a funding setback, structural weaknesses in the market's gable walls were also blamed for the delays.
The city council approved an extra £1.9m of borrowing in 2021 to complete the project taking its total cost to £5.15m.
The market, which opened in 1835, hosts independent shops, cafes and international food sellers, as well as traditional greengrocers, butchers and fishmongers.
The city council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We would like to thank members of the public and the traders for their patience and co-operation during the roof refurbishment project.
"As with work on all old buildings, the project was not without its setbacks.
"The Grade I-listed building has now been restored to its former glory and will continue to offer a unique experience for visitors, celebrating all that the traders have to offer our city.
"The Levelling Up funding will help us to take the market to a new level, creating a new destination for the city."
