Newcastle boy hit by bus in critical condition
A teenage boy suffered "life-threatening" injuries when he was struck by a bus while riding his bike.
It happened just after 19:35 GMT on Tuesday on Coast Road, at the eastbound junction with Benfield Road, in Newcastle.
The 16-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Northumbria Police said.
The road was closed for four hours and the bus driver is assisting officers with their inquiries.
