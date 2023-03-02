Newcastle boy hit by bus in critical condition

Northumbria Police carsNorthumbria Police
The driver of the bus is assisting officers with their enquiries, Northumbria Police said

A teenage boy suffered "life-threatening" injuries when he was struck by a bus while riding his bike.

It happened just after 19:35 GMT on Tuesday on Coast Road, at the eastbound junction with Benfield Road, in Newcastle.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Northumbria Police said.

The road was closed for four hours and the bus driver is assisting officers with their inquiries.

