Morpeth gangland gun dealer jailed for 19 years
A gun-runner who supplied weapons to criminal gangs across the UK has been jailed for more than 19 years.
Michael Derrane, 50, organised the sale and transportation of firearms and large quantities of drugs across the country, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
Derrane, from Morpeth, Northumberland, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after admitting multiple charges.
Another man was jailed for 14 years for attempting to buy a gun from Derrane.
The NCA said Derrane used the encrypted messaging system EncroChat to orchestrate his trade with "serious organised crime groups" in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, the Midlands and London.
Under the handle "Big Corey" he would arrange trips of up to 700 miles to exchange illicit goods, an NCA spokesman added.
He was caught as part of Operation Venetic, a UK law enforcement crackdown on EncroChat.
Derrane was arrested in his van in the Tingley area of Leeds on 22 April 2020 where officers seized a gun that had been converted to fire automatically, ammunition, class B drugs and £6,000 cash.
Derrane, of St Mary's Park, was jailed for 19 years and two months after he had admitted conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs, namely heroin, cocaine and cannabis.
Police found messages Derrane had exchanged with Alsi Vata, 26, from south east London, who was attempting to source a gun.
In one reply to a request for a firearm in April 2020, Derrane wrote: "They in Spain until we start sending again I can't get em you got enough kill someone only need one in right place."
Vata, of Deptford Church Street, admitted conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons, possession of a prohibited weapon and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs namely cocaine and cannabis.
He was jailed for 14 years and three months.
Adrian Barnard of the NCA said Derrane was "clearly a dangerous person" who had "status" among major crime groups "on a national scale".
