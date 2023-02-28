Metro: First new train officially delivered to North East
The first new Metro in more than four decades has been delivered.
It arrived at the depot in Gosforth during the early hours in what is a major milestone for the network's long-awaited £362m new fleet.
It comes just days after it was daubed with graffiti, after being targeted by vandals on its way to the North East.
The new Metro will not enter service until the autumn, with a further 45 due to arrive by 2025 to replace the current stock.
As well as a new seating layout, they feature key upgrades including air conditioning, charging points and more space for wheelchair users and pushchairs.
However, they will not have wi-fi as originally planned, with operator Nexus saying it would be investing instead in improved 4G and 5G signal around its tracks instead.
A spokesperson for Nexus said the first train had been hauled nearly 2,000 miles (3218 km) across Europe from the Stadler factory in Switzerland.
"The key move was getting it a slot to come through the Channel Tunnel. It was then parked up near London before being brought to north-east England," they said.
"It is really exciting to see the new train here and we will be sharing more photos and videos of it arriving in the next few days.
"Once here the train goes into a testing phase. Driver training will also commence. Once completed then it will go into service for customers."
Observers have also reported seeing a number of the train's windows boarded up but Nexus confirmed they had not been damaged.
A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the windows would be fitted later and were deliberately not in place yet.
