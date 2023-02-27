Badger trapped in Shilbottle lime kiln rescued by RSPCA
A badger that fell into a disused lime kiln was "incredibly lucky" to survive, the RSPCA has said.
The animal had become trapped in the 10ft-deep (3m) pit near Shilbottle, Northumberland, before it was discovered by a member of the public.
Animal rescue officer David Dawson said it was not known how long the female badger had been there but it was lucky to be found.
She "shot off into the undergrowth" after being released, he added.
RSPCA inspectors used a ladder to climb into the pit and a portable kennel and grasping device to trap the badger.
Mr Dawson said: "She was reasonably camouflaged because she'd started to dig a tunnel into the soil and was only really partly visible.
"She was very lucky to have been spotted.
"She literally seems to have walked into thin air and then fallen into the kiln.
"It's quite a drop, so she was also fortunate not to have injured herself in the process and she certainly shot off down the hill and into the undergrowth fast enough as soon as we released her."
He said it was one of the more "unusual locations" to rescue a badger from and he thanked the man who reported the sighting.
"It could easily have been a different outcome had she not been seen and we hope she avoids escapades like this in the future."
