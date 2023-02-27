DLI Museum's reopening plan approved
Plans to reopen a military museum in Durham have been approved.
The Durham Light Infantry (DLI) Museum closed amid protests in 2016 as part of Durham County Council's cost-cutting measures.
Now the council's planning committee has approved the reopening the museum at Aykley Heads.
The council said the refurbished museum, gallery and café would attract between 60,000 and 150,000 visitors a year and be free to enter.
'World history'
The museum would display "key objects" from the DLI collection while the bulk of it would be held at a new cultural centre called The Story being built at Mount Oswald, the council said.
Elizabeth Scott, cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said she was "delighted" with the planning approval, adding: "We believe the DLI is for everyone: our communities, children and visitors, and everyone who wants to experience County Durham's proud culture.
"Key objects from the DLI Collection will be on display at the venue, maintaining links to the building's heritage and, more specifically, showcasing the role the DLI played in world history.
"The venue will also have strong links to The Story which, when complete, will be a permanent home for the DLI Collection."
