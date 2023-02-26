In pictures: Newcastle United fans take over Trafalgar Square
Thousands of Newcastle United fans took over London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday night ahead of their side's Carabao Cup final.
The Magpies will be hoping to win their first major trophy since 1959 when they take on Manchester United at Wembley at 16:30 GMT on Sunday.
Many made the journey down the day before and turned the capital city's plaza into a sea of black and white.
Some were filmed cleaning up the square after crowds dispersed.
#NUFC fans cleaning up at Trafalgar tonight pic.twitter.com/vdDdj7e9kE— Chris Johnson (@ChrisJ94_) February 25, 2023
The 32,761 tickets allocated to the club at the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium sold out within a week.
Supporters congregated in Trafalgar Square as the sun set, singing terrace chants together, drinking cans of beer and letting off smoke bombs in the club's black and white colours.
Mehrdad Ghodoussi, the club's co-owner, posted a picture on social media of him and fellow director Jamie Reuben enjoying the festivities with their hoods up.
Toon army ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ @jamiereuben @nufc #nufc #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/OCVTw1iMy6— Mehrdad Ghodoussi (@ghodoussi) February 25, 2023
He had previously implored fans to "turn Wembley into St James' Park" adding: "Sing your hearts out and wave those scarfs. We are the 12th man on that pitch."
Karl Utley, 48, from Crook in County Durham, was in Trafalgar Square with his 18-year-old son Oliver from about 16:30 to 22:00 GMT.
"It was absolutely amazing," Mr Utley said. "I've never experienced anything like it."
He said it was impossible to say how many fans were there but guessed some 50,000, with many having travelled despite not having tickets to the game.
His son Oliver said the gathering was not planned but fans went there "on instinct".
Oliver said the show of support had given him extra hope Newcastle United would win, adding: "Since we got to London at about 09:00 on Saturday, I have not seen a single Manchester United fan.
"A club is nothing without its supporters and we will create a home away from home at Wembley.
"If we win the atmosphere in Trafalgar Square will be ten-fold what it was on Saturday."
Tuffan De, from Jarrow, also went with his sons Shay and Alex, having booked a hotel room back in November when Newcastle beat Crystal Palace in the third round.
"I believed we would get here, and I didn't want to miss it," he said.
He said Trafalgar Square was "really good" and though a lot of people were drinking, everyone appeared to be "well-behaved" with a very positive atmosphere.
Mr De said there was a lot of litter but a large number of fans helped clean up at the end of the night.
He also said he knew people were there without match tickets but they wanted to be a part of the whole event, adding: "This is about much more than just those 90 minutes on the pitch."
One fan stripped to his underwear to enjoy a dip in one of the square's two fountains, PA Media reported.
Other fans congregated around Nelson's Column in the centre of the square, which commemorates Admiral Horatio Nelson's victory over the Spanish and French navies at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.
One of the songs the supporters were singing was "tell me ma, me ma, I won't be home for tea, we're going to Wembley", to the tune of 1950s hit Que Sera, Sera.
Another chant saw an alternative rendition of gospel hymn When the Saints Go Marching In, with "Saints" replaced by "Mags", while some armed with brass instruments played Mark Knopfler's Local Hero, which is played at St James' Park before every game.
Fans were in a jubilant mood when they spoke to BBC Radio Newcastle reporters in the square.
One man said he was "buzzing", adding: "London has never seen anything like this to be fair. Unreal."
Another man who was with his young son said getting to the final was "something we have been wanting for years and years".
Former Newcastle United striker Mick Quinn shared a video of fans in London, adding: "Is anybody left in Newcastle?"
Fans have been preparing all week, with some decorating the Angel of the North in Newcastle colours and another, Makina rapper MC Tazo, recording a cup final song.
