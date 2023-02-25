New Metro train hit by graffiti days after arrival
The first new train on the Tyne and Wear Metro has been defaced in a graffiti attack within days of its arrival in the UK.
The five-carriage train built by Stadler in Switzerland arrived via the Channel Tunnel.
Footage shot by enthusiast Iain Wright as it travelled north through Peterborough at about 03:30 GMT on Friday showed graffiti-hit carriages.
Metro operator Nexus said the "pointless vandalism" would be removed.
A spokesman said it had been daubed on its journey through southern England, adding: "This kind of pointless vandalism is sadly part of modern life."
Nexus has spent £362m on 46 new trains which will gradually be introduced on to the network.
The firm previously said the train would be taken to the Gosforth depot for testing before entering the system in a few weeks.
