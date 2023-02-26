North Shields: Herring girl sculpture for Fish Quay
A sculpture of a historic herring girl has been completed for North Shields Fish Quay.
Welded from steel, the monument remembers the role women played in the fishing industry from the 18th Century to 1960s, following the herring fleet.
It is the latest work by Ray Lonsdale, a sculptor and steel fabricator from County Durham.
The life-sized figure, which will be displayed later this year, was paid for by local businesses and residents.
Terry McDermott, chairman of the North Shields Fishermen's Heritage Project, said: "This new sculpture will complement the fisherman sculpture already situated on the Fish Quay, and helps complete the story of our historical quay by remembering the important role women played in the fishing industry."
The life of a herring girl was not an easy one, working long hours, outdoors.
Her job was to gut, salt and pack creels with fish, some weighing as much as six stone (38kg) which they carried on their backs to sell.
Every year from early summer to late autumn, the women followed the fishing fleet down the east coast, from northern Scotland, stopping at ports before arriving in North Shields in August.
The Herring Girl is one of five new art pieces under development for the town and the first to be finished.
North Tyneside Mayor Dame Norma Redfearn said: "This beautiful new sculpture will provide a lasting reminder in the community about the role women played in our local fishing industry."
