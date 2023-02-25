New Tyne Bridge pedestrian crossing work to begin
The installation of a new pedestrian and cycle crossing at one end of the Tyne Bridge is due to begin.
A new single crossing is being put in at the Gateshead end to replace an existing staggered crossing.
Gateshead Council said it will form a "vital part" of plans to increase footfall between the town centre and Quayside developments.
Motorists have been warned to expect diversions with work set to take weeks.
The council said work is due to begin on Monday for an initial four weeks around the sides of the crossing and on to Bottle Bank.
Works to the middle section of the new crossing on the A167 will follow on Sundays between 09:00 and 15:00 to "avoid causing disruption to busy week-day traffic", a council spokesman said.
The council said the route was "already important" for people walking from Gateshead to the Sage and Baltic arts centres and would "become even more so" upon the completion of the new Sage arena and conference centre expected in 2025.
Anneliese Hutchinson, service director for climate change and transport, said: "These projects are vitally important to improve public spaces, regenerate our town centre, encourage more people to walk and cycle, and open up access between the town centre and the quays.
"This whole area is going through a lot of change, and we want to make it as accessible as possible, for everyone to enjoy."
The scheme has attracted a mixed response online with some saying it will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists but others branding it a waste of money.
