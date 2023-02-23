Men sentenced after Newcastle dad stabbed to death
- Published
Two men have been sentenced over the fatal stabbing of a dad of four who was attacked in front of his young son.
Nathaniel Wardle, 43, suffered fatal injuries when he was assaulted on St Hilda's Avenue, Wallsend, in June.
Mohammed Rabani, 19, and Robbie Battista, 18, had denied murder during their trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Rabani was given 12 years and six months for manslaughter, while Battista received a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, for having a knife.
Mr Wardle, who had previously been described as an "incredible father" who "loved spending time with his kids", died on 20 June.
He was found with knife wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
Rabani, of Weldon Crescent, and Battista, of Holystone Crescent, both Heaton, were charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
They both denied murder but admitted possessing knives ahead of the trial, which lasted seven weeks.
A third person, a 17-year-old, had also faced the same charges but was later cleared.
Rabani was convicted of manslaughter, while Battista was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter on 9 January.
On Thursday, both returned to court for sentencing.
'A tragic death'
Afterwards, Det Insp Louise Jenkins of Northumbria Police said: "Our thoughts are with Nathaniel's loved ones following his tragic death.
"We are committed to tackling violent crime in all its forms and we will continue to play our part, alongside our partners, to protect communities and take swift action against those found to be involved."
Mr Wardle's family previously said spending their first Christmas without him had been "unimaginably difficult".
"Not only has the loss been felt as we have been together as a family but having the ordeal of a trial during this time has only added to the pain we've felt," they said.
"He will be greatly missed but will still always be a part of our lives through his children who he loved so much."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.