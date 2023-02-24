First new Tyne and Wear Metro train arrives in UK
The first new Tyne and Wear Metro train has arrived in the UK after travelling from Switzerland.
The five-carriage train, built by Stadler in Switzerland, is expected to reach the North East next week.
It will need to undergo testing and drivers will need to complete training before it enters service in the autumn.
Metro operator Nexus is spending £362m on 46 new trains which will gradually be introduced on to the network.
On Wednesday, the first train was seen at Dollands Moor freight yard, near Folkestone, after travelling from Europe and through the Channel Tunnel.
Nexus said the train will be taken to the Gosforth depot where it will undergo testing by the Stadler team.
However, they said it would be a few more weeks before customers see it being tested on the Metro network.
Last week, eight train drivers travelled from the North East to a specialist test track in the Czech Republic.
A total of 177 drivers will need be trained on the new fleet, once they arrive.
The arrival of the first new train comes just a month after transport bosses revealed a "technical glitch" had delayed its arrival.
Stadler had confirmed a problem with the train had occurred at the start of its journey.
Nexus said the issue would not affect the "overall programme of delivering the new Metro train fleet".
The new fleet will feature air conditioning, wi-fi, and phone charging points, and should be 30% more energy-efficient than the current stock.
