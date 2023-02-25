Sunderland church could be demolished for bungalows
A neglected church which has been unused for years could be bulldozed to make way for homes.
Sunderland City Council has submitted plans to demolish St Cuthbert's Methodist Church in Ryhope.
It said the "dilapidated church" would make way for six new bungalows for use in adult social care.
Planning documents suggest the properties will accommodate people aged over 55 who require "additional support and care".
They will include a mix of two and three-bedroom bungalows, some with assistive technology, 12 permanent parking spaces and two dedicated areas for staff.
A design and access statement said the church was in a poor condition and had been unused for a number of years.
"The six dwellings have been carefully designed to compliment and reflect the existing streetscape, while also introducing quality contemporary architecture that strives to create a shared community for vulnerable people to thrive," a statement said.
On social media, some expressed their sadness at the loss of the building which had provided "memories" for the community over the years.
However, Conservative councillor for Ryhope Usman Ali said he supported the addition of social housing in the area.
"I am all for churches being used, but I think we do need more social housing. I am an advocate for not building on greenbelt land and using sites like this.
"I have seen the building and I think what else can we do with it, if it's not going to be a place of a worship?"
A consultation on the bungalows, and demolition, is under way and a decision will be made by 31 March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
