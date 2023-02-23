Classroom ban for Newcastle child abuse images teacher
A primary school teacher who produced images of child sexual abuse has been banned from the profession for life.
Robert Johnson, 43, taught at Dame Allan's Junior School in Newcastle for 10 years until June 2020.
He was given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said some of the images were "of the most serious category" and his offending spanned more than a decade.
"This was a case involving viewing, taking, making, possessing, distributing or publishing any indecent photograph or image or pseudo photograph or image of a child," the TRA said.
'Risk of repetition'
He was sentenced to one year in jail suspended for two years along with 200 hours unpaid work at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting five counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between 2009 and 2020.
In recommending he be banned from teaching, the TRA's misconduct panel said it was "clear such behaviour was manifestly incompatible with him currently being a teacher."
Alan Meyrick, the decision maker on behalf of the secretary of state for education, agreed and said: "The lack of any mention of insight or remorse means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils."
Mr Meyrick said Johnson would be "prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England".
He added: "In view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Robert Johnson shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach."
