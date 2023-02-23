"Deprived" Blyth to get £20.7m Levelling Up funding
A town dubbed "the most deprived" in a "left-behind" county has been promised just over £20m in Levelling Up funding.
The government said the money for Blyth, in Northumberland, would transform empty homes, support job training and tackle crime.
Northumberland County Council leader, Glen Sanderson, Tory, described it as a "significant investment".
It comes weeks after a planned car battery factory nearby - set to employ 3,000 people - was thrown into doubt.
The award includes £18m to turn rundown properties into affordable rental accommodation and convert under-used offices into apartments.
The government says a further £1.5m will fund training at the town's Energy Central Campus with the aim of helping young people find their way into "high-quality jobs on their doorstep", while another £200,000 will see CCTV in the town centre extended in a bid to cut anti-social behaviour.
The county council is led by the Conservatives, which have the largest number of councillors but do not have majority control. The Conservative MP for Blyth Valley, Ian Levy, won the traditionally-held Labour seat in 2019.
Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove said: "For too long Blyth has been deprived of the opportunities to make the most of its startling potential.
"Deeply entrenched issues require an ambitious solution, which is why we have worked closely with local leaders on a package of measures that will improve the lives of the local community.
"Through revitalising dilapidated housing, upskilling the next generation and cracking down on crime, this town is finally getting the attention and investment it deserves to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive."
The government described the town as "the most deprived" in Northumberland, with the county itself having been identified in a White Paper as one of the most left-behind areas in the country.
The funding takes investment in Blyth to more than £56m since 2019, the government added.
County council leader Mr Sanderson said the announcement was "fantastic news" and would help people "secure jobs in the town's clean energy industry".
