Relief after funding saves North East bus services from the axe
North-east transport bosses have expressed relief after further cuts to the region's bus services were averted as a result of extra government funding.
Up to 20% of the network had been under threat with a relief grant due to expire at the end of March.
However, an extra £80m was announced for services across England by the Department for Transport on Friday.
A £2 fare cap will also remain in place until the end of June.
Transport leaders in the North East had warned of "catastrophic" consequences for passengers if further funding had not been forthcoming as bus firms have been struggling with passenger levels not returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Speaking to council leaders at a meeting of the North East Joint Transport Committee (JTC), Transport North East managing director Tobyn Hughes described it as "welcome news".
He said: "We had been anticipating some very major cuts to bus services, between 10 and 20% across the region, if that funding was not renewed, so it is very welcome to hear that it will continue for at least three months."
Had the cuts been made it would have meant almost a third of the region's services were lost in the space of a year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The extension of the relief grant followed an announcement last month of £19.5m levelling-up funding for the North East to pay for 52 electric buses and 92 chargers.
Gateshead Council leader and JTC chairman Martin Gannon said he was in a "really positive place" after a period of serious concern for the bus network but warned a long-term commitment was needed to improve services.
