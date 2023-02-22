Durham MP concerned over prison officer retirement age
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has been urged to bring the retirement age for prison officers in line with police officers.
Durham MP Mary Foy said the current retirement age for prison officers of between 65 and 68 was "cruel and degrading".
In England, police can normally claim their pension when they turn 60.
Mr Raab said he would not "revisit the retirement age issue," but "welcomed" a discussion with prison officers.
Ms Foy urged him to negotiate pay with the POA (the trades union for prison, correctional and secure psychiatric workers).
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, she asked whether Mr Raab would "have wanted his own grandparents" to have been "forced to restrain violent young prisoners".
"Or will he agree to open negotiations with the POA over the retirement age of officers? We all know that 68 is too late," she added.
'Door is always open'
In response, Mr Raab said no public servant "commanded greater respect than prison officers", and that he understood the "huge job they do, which in the pandemic in particular was difficult".
He ruled out a review of pay but said his "door is always open to discuss matters with prison officers, an in particular the POA".
In November, the union launched a campaign which called on the government to reduce the retirement age for its members.
It said "older members of staff" felt unsure of whether they would "remain fit enough deliver their duties".
At the time, it said this was unreasonable and a one-size-fits-all approach was not an option.
Ian Carson, from the North East, Yorkshire and Humber branch of the POA, accused the government of ignoring such concerns.
He said "an honest conversation" and "evidence to support our position" had been ignored by successive governments.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.
