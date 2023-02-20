Thousands of homes in Seaham and Sunderland without power

Thousands of homes in the North East were left without electricity after a "major power cut".

Almost 2,500 homes in Seaham and Sunderland were affected by the unplanned outage, according to Northern Powergrid.

And hundreds of homes across Newcastle, Chester-le-Street and Houghton-le-Spring were also without power.

The outages were reported at about 13:55 GMT on Monday. The firm is due to restore power later.

In a statement on its website, Northern Powergrid said: "We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."

The company has been approached for comment.

