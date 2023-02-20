Newcastle: Appeal after Hoochie Coochie sex assault and violent attack
- Published
Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to over a sex assault and a violent attack outside a bar.
On 8 October last year, a woman, 36, was sexually assaulted by a man in Hoochie Coochie in Newcastle.
Her partner was then punched outside the same venue, leaving him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.
Police believe the two men may be able to assist them with inquiries.
The woman reported she had been touched on and staff at the venue in Pilgrim Street asked the man to leave.
The attacker was stood outside with a second man who punched the woman's 37-year-old partner, who was knocked to the pavement.
Northumbria Police were unable to confirm the condition of the victim.
Both men pictured were in the area at the time and police believe they may be able to assist their investigation.
