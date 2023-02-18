QPR fan and actor Will Ferrell apologises for mocking Sunderland fans
Hollywood actor Will Ferrell has apologised to Sunderland fans for predicting "tears of sorrow" in their clash with Queens Park Rangers (QPR).
Ferrell, who was at Tuesday's match at Loftus Road, recorded a video tweeted by QPR, warning their opposition they would be "drowning in sorrow" by the end of the night.
The Black Cats went on to beat QPR 3-0.
The Anchorman and Zoolander actor has tweeted an apology saying: "Haway man, sorry."
During his video message the comic joked about QPR being a well-supported team in Los Angeles and then went on to send good wishes to the home side before addressing Sunderland fans.
"Sunderland - oh, the tears of sorrow you're going to experience tonight dripping down your face into your mouth drowning you in sorrow, I can only imagine," he says.
👋 A pre-match message from Will Ferrell.— QPR FC (@QPR) February 14, 2023
What could possibly go wrong? 😅#QPR | #QPRSUN pic.twitter.com/4bnhVsFbr0
The actor is currently doing a tour of football matches and was spotted drinking with Wrexham fans last week.
The 55-year-old, who is a co-owner of MLS side LAFC, has also made recent appearances at Manchester City and Liverpool.
Earlier, the comedian tweeted his three-word apology to Sunderland fans.
Haway man, sorry @SunderlandAFC pic.twitter.com/PK1rpVl3tb— Will Ferrell (@OfficialWilllF) February 18, 2023
