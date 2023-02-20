Expat NUFC fans book their flights for Wembley final
Three expat Newcastle United fans say they are happy to spend thousands of pounds to fly in from around the world to watch their team at Wembley.
Newcastle will face Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.
The last time the two teams met at the national stadium in the 1999 FA Cup it ended in heartbreak for the Toon fans.
This time fans jetting in from Canada, China and Dubai hope the Geordie support will make the game "electric".
Neil Mitchell, a dentist who lives in Dubai, said he had not booked his flight for the return to the UK but added he would not miss the opportunity of a "genuinely special" atmosphere at Wembley.
The 51-year-old said: "I don't care how much it costs I'll just jump on the first plane I can get to get me there."
"Pre-takeover a lot of us turned out because it was our duty and getting Newcastle fans together out here was like herding cats but since the takeover we've now got our own bar in Dubai and some games get more than 100 people turning out to see them," Mr Mitchell added.
Across in Guangzhou in China, Austin Orton said he was also excited at a whirlwind Friday-to-Sunday return trip for the Wembley final.
"I've booked it and I'm buzzing - I can't believe it to be honest, Saturday night in Trafalgar Square is going to be massive, it's going to be great," he said.
"It's not a cheap trip and with a ticket to the match or not, it's going to be electric."
He is booked on to a 14-hour flight for his return journey to China the day after the final, and said he was expecting "one hell of a hangover" to accompany him if his team wins.
If the Magpies win on 26 February it will be their first major trophy since the Inter Cities' Fairs Cup in 1969.
Another fan who "cannot wait" to experience "the hunger and passion for NUFC" is Roger Banks, 40, who recently moved to Oakfield, outside Toronto in Canada.
The psychology masters student has paid about £600 for his match ticket and flight.
Mr Banks said: "That is typical Newcastle - as soon as it was in the realms of possibility [they could reach the final] I was like, 'I can't believe this is happening'.
"Luckily my wife is very supportive and was like 'you've got to go if they get to the final'.
"It's not a cheap trip but it'll be worth it, if the lads have got the trophy in their hands."
