Noel Reynolds death: Man jailed for North Shields killing
- Published
A man has been jailed for killing a man in a single-punch attack.
Noel Reynolds, 37, from South Shields, died in hospital almost a month after being attacked by William Longworth in North Shields.
Longworth, 37, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for six years at Newcastle Crown Court.
His partner Marie Office, 37, was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for 18 months after admitting perverting the course of justice.
Northumbria Police said Mr Reynolds was found in an "unresponsive state" after being attacked in the Balkwell Avenue area on 10 December 2021. He died on 3 January 2022.
Longworth, of Gunerton Place, North Shields, also admitted perverting the course of justice.
Det Ch Insp Louise Jenkins said: "Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Noel and we will continue to offer his family specialist support while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.
"No sentence will ever bring him back but I hope [this] sentence offers Noel's family some semblance of justice.
"I also hope this sentence is a stark warning to all those who think engaging in violence is ever the answer - a single punch can cause so much devastation and even be deadly.
"That one decision could ruin a lot of lives, including your own and create a ripple effect of misery."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.