Horse killed in North Shields dual carriageway car crash
A horse has died after it was hit by a car on a dual carriageway, police said.
Northumbria Police was alerted to two horses which were loose on the westbound Coast Road near North Shields at about 06:45 GMT on Friday,
Both animals were struck by vehicles near the Battle Hill slip road with one "sadly" dying, a spokeswoman said.
A driver was trapped in one vehicle and suffered "minor injuries", she added. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
There were reports a fence had blown down but police said the full details were yet to be established.
